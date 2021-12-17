Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $7.20 Million Stock Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Franklin Electric worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 8,026.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $256,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $77,311.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $1,446,505. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.89 and its 200-day moving average is $84.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.96. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

