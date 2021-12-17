Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $7.40 Million Stock Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,973 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Leslie’s worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the second quarter worth $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the second quarter worth $104,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the second quarter worth $151,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LESL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.62.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average of $23.58. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

