Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Increases Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,491 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Macerich worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 35.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,846,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 26.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,680 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 101.6% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,115,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 27.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,089,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 417.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.96.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

