Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Increases Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,067 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.09% of MP Materials worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MP Materials by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,294,000 after purchasing an additional 969,776 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in MP Materials by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,596,000. AMS Capital Ltda increased its position in MP Materials by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 23.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,045,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,554,000 after acquiring an additional 198,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $16,222,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

MP stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.46 and a beta of 3.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.87.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

