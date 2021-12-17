Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,261 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Albany International worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Albany International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 88.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Albany International by 10.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Albany International by 1.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $83.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.27. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $93.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $440,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist decreased their target price on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albany International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

