Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $7.49 Million in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Chesapeake Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $69.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.44.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

