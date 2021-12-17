Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases 14,565 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,565 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Varonis Systems worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $45.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -42.19 and a beta of 1.23. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $92,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin E. Comolli sold 51,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $3,298,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,356 shares of company stock worth $3,615,749. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

