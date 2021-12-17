Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Raises Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,841 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,509 shares during the period. Independent Bank makes up 2.0% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.63% of Independent Bank worth $15,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 70.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Independent Bank by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

NASDAQ INDB opened at $80.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.19. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $116.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.97 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $737,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.