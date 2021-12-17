Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 106,852 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106,852 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Kennametal worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 13,486 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Kennametal by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $472,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kennametal by 1,140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,548,000 after purchasing an additional 705,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,963 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Shares of KMT opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.51. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.