Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes $6.66 Million Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 182,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,661,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of AZEK at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZEK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AZEK by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in AZEK by 517,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AZEK news, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $1,657,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZEK opened at $43.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.12. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92 and a beta of 1.38.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.50 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.11.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

