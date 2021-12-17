Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 241,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of WillScot Mobile Mini as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.6% during the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 330,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC opened at $39.76 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

