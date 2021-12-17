Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,260 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Lancaster Colony worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $162.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.20. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $145.79 and a one year high of $201.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.88.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $392.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.80 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 64.91%.

In related news, Director Alan F. Harris purchased 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.37 per share, with a total value of $499,602.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.