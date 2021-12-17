Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Lowers Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,943 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.3% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $57,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMC Financial Group boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 7,370 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $324.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $211.94 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $325.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

