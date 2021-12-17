Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,444,582 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,868,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.54% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $179,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,123,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,327,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,627,000 after buying an additional 442,701 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 107.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,199,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,127,000 after buying an additional 1,659,044 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 148.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,943,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,262,000 after buying an additional 1,757,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 144.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,630,000 after buying an additional 1,730,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN opened at $45.51 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.18 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.