Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,888,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,673 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 5.27% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $180,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $103.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.43. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $79.96 and a 1 year high of $106.44.

