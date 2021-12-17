Morgan Stanley Raises Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.46% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $180,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,709 shares of company stock worth $4,774,733 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

Shares of CHRW opened at $104.39 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $106.30. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.50.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.94%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

