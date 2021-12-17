Morgan Stanley Sells 440,974 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,581,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 440,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.87% of Criteo worth $161,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRTO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Criteo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Criteo alerts:

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $40.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average is $38.87. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.05 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Criteo’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRTO. DA Davidson raised their target price on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Criteo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.