Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 375,016 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.83% of NovoCure worth $190,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,133,717,000 after buying an additional 530,696 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 4.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,301,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,063,165,000 after purchasing an additional 437,149 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,143,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,028,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,446,218,000 after purchasing an additional 94,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $498,781,000 after purchasing an additional 200,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

NVCR opened at $82.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.61. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

