Morses Club (LON:MCL) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Morses Club (LON:MCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of Morses Club stock opened at GBX 55.80 ($0.74) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 62.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 73.34. Morses Club has a 12 month low of GBX 40.15 ($0.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 95 ($1.26). The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The firm has a market cap of £74.57 million and a P/E ratio of 69.75.

Get Morses Club alerts:

Morses Club Company Profile

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.