Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Equities analysts expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to announce sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $2.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $8.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 30.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,296,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,677 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $486,537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,243,000 after purchasing an additional 973,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 27.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,971,000 after purchasing an additional 512,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $102,748,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $261.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.97 and its 200 day moving average is $235.35. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $163.16 and a fifty-two week high of $266.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.71%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

