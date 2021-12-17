MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Randall J. Weisenburger Purchases 86,901 Shares

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 86,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $3,484,730.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:MP traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $42.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,106. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36 and a beta of 3.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.87.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

MP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,819,000 after buying an additional 2,513,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MP Materials by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,531,000 after buying an additional 3,572,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MP Materials by 11,517.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,584,000 after buying an additional 4,399,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MP Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,649,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,637,000 after buying an additional 60,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 34.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,313,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,283,000 after purchasing an additional 589,238 shares during the period. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

