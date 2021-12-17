Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,055,524 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.33% of Mplx worth $403,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Amundi purchased a new stake in Mplx in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,561,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 15.0% in the second quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $171,199,000 after buying an additional 752,454 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mplx by 9.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,683,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,523,000 after buying an additional 686,300 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 79.8% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,280,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,920,000 after buying an additional 568,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 34.9% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,905,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,407,000 after buying an additional 493,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.28. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 104.06%.

In other news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mplx in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.87.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.