mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Price Hits $0.74 on Top Exchanges

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. During the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $12.87 million and $2.84 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004624 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001122 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00040755 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.00205147 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

MTA is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

