mStable USD (MUSD) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.14 million and $238,224.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, mStable USD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,545.85 or 0.99586190 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00044563 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00032224 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $429.51 or 0.00918945 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

