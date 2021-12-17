M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,159 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,606 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $63,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price target (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.20.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $566.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $643.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $618.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

