M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,014 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.11% of Analog Devices worth $66,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after purchasing an additional 61,914 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $6,810,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 28.2% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $172.60 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.31 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.80%.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.87.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

