M&T Bank Corp Buys 2,727 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 545,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.9% of M&T Bank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Mastercard worth $189,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.40.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $352.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $343.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $346.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.