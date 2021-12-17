M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,072,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. M&T Bank Corp owned about 1.68% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $501,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 735,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,137,000 after buying an additional 168,946 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $258.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.13. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $205.71 and a one year high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.