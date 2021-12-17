M&T Bank Corp Has $85.81 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $85,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock opened at $248.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $249.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.23.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 45.82%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.