M&T Bank Corp Purchases 4,650 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.06% of Danaher worth $138,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 1,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $318.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.22.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.65%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

