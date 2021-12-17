M&T Bank Corp Sells 11,977 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,678 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 11,977 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.09% of FedEx worth $54,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 906 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.50.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $238.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.96. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

