M&T Bank Corp Sells 40,918 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,918 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $164,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock opened at $428.84 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.11 and a 1 year high of $435.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $422.38 and its 200-day moving average is $408.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.