M&T Bank Corp Sells 49,582 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,945,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,582 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.4% of M&T Bank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.75% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $533,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $297.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.03. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.77 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

