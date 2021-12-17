Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 272.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MBIO. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mustang Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. 20,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,648. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a market cap of $175.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.61.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,937,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 952,884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mustang Bio by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 51,914 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Mustang Bio by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

