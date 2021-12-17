MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MVB Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MVB Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $495.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MVB Financial has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $45.94.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 28.40%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVBF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MVB Financial by 145.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of MVB Financial by 278,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in MVB Financial by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

