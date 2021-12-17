My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Cap Reaches $9.02 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 0% against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $9.02 million and $5.43 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00052938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,880.60 or 0.08231915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00076951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,043.82 or 0.99794046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00050855 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002724 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

