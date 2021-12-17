Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,300 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the November 15th total of 115,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 848,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXTTF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 140,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,797. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12. Namaste Technologies has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.35.

About Namaste Technologies

Lifeist Wellness, Inc engages in the operation of cannabis e-commerce platform. The firm operates through the following segments: Namaste Vapes, Australian Vaporizers, CannMart, Namaste MD, Findify, and Corporate & Other. It offers vaporizers, glassware, accessories, cannabidiol products, and medical cannabis.

