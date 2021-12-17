Name Change Token Trading Up 62.3% Over Last Week (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Name Change Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded 62.3% higher against the dollar. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $1,952.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Name Change Token Profile

NCT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 52,844,178 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

