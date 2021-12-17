Nano Trading Down 14.8% Over Last Week (XNO)

Nano (CURRENCY:XNO) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.27 or 0.00007026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $435.53 million and $23.70 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nano has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00024541 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

