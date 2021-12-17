Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 238,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,649,000. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned 1.99% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULST. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.29 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43.

