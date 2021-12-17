Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 10,015 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AQN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $84,000. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQN opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 70.10%.

AQN has been the topic of several research reports. CSFB set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

