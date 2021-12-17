Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 10,060 Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 6.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 31,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 346,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 29.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares during the period. 18.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.