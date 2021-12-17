Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 10,430 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.98% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $102,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of SHYD opened at $25.14 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27.

