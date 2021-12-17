Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 4,062 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.9% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after buying an additional 25,150 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 265,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,879,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH stock opened at $81.52 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

