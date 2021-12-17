Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Corning comprises 0.9% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Corning by 255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 74,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 53,835 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GLW opened at $37.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

