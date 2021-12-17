Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,186 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 875,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,697,000 after buying an additional 43,618 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 104,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $29.29 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average is $31.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.