Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,353,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in SAP by 14.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in SAP by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,740,000 after acquiring an additional 95,916 shares in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $137.65 on Friday. SAP SE has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $169.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.38.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. As a group, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.