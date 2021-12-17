Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $4.65 Million Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIMO. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $84.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.22. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $91.01.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company’s revenue was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SIMO shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

