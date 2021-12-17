Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 1,766 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after acquiring an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,577,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $466.74 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $363.38 and a 12 month high of $475.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $461.36 and its 200-day moving average is $446.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

