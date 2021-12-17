Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 844 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,130 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 745.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,713 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 29,782 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 107,845 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.36.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $199.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 0.99. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $239.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.55.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

